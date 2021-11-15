HomeLifeStyleA baggage handler at the airport told you how your suitcases were...
A baggage handler at the airport told you how your suitcases were actually stored on the plane

Gleb Parfenenko


Leaving your suitcases at check-in at the airport always looks like gambling – will you see them again, and if so, will they be in the same condition?

We all saw these suitcases being thrown into the plane, but the baggage handler tried to alleviate any fears by taking off as he folded the bags in the belly of the plane.

The man, nicknamed djsugue on TikTok, was recorded loading bags at Vancouver airport, and the video was lacquered more than 2.1 million times.

It begins with the unfolding of the roller, which helps to move the suitcases on the floor, and then folds them in three layers behind.

@djsugue Stacking bags 101 💼🛫 #fyp #foryou #airport #yvr #rampagent #737max #737 #baggage #travel #travelling #vancouver #fun #atwork #fypシ #boeing ♬ sonido original – Valentino

One of the luggage operators wrote on Reddit: “I used to work on the ramp, Tetris with bags is legal, it’s like ordinary Tetris, only with more cruelty.”

DIP previously reported on the best way to get your luggage first, this material can be found in the article “ A cunning trick has become known that allows passengers to get their luggage at the airport first”

