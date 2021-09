Turkish airline Turkish Airlines starts regular flights Istanbul – Mykolayiv from September 23.

This was announced on Facebook by the director of the Mykolayiv International Airport Fyodor Barna.

According to him, the flights will be operated five times a week.

“After lengthy negotiations with one of the world’s largest airlines, Turkish Airlines, I am pleased to announce the opening of a long-awaited regular flight to Istanbul from Mykolayiv airport,” Barna wrote.