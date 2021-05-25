The White House confirms the date of the meeting between Putin and Biden

The meeting of the Presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, will take place on June 16 in Geneva. This is stated in a written statement released on Tuesday by the press secretary of the White House Jen Psaki.

“President Biden will meet with President Putin in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16, 2021. The leaders will discuss a range of pressing issues as we strive to restore predictability and stability in US-Russian relations, ”she said.

Earlier, the date of the meeting between Putin and Biden was also confirmed in the Kremlin.

The Kremlin said that the leaders will discuss strategic stability and interaction in the fight against the pandemic, as well as the state and prospects of further development of Russian-American relations.

This will be the first personal meeting between Putin and Biden since the inauguration of the latter as President of the United States. The trip to Geneva will also mark the first foreign visit by a Russian leader since January 2020, when he visited Israel and Palestine.