The United States has announced a hunt for Russian submarines

The US Navy will begin hunting for Russian submarines. This was written by the columnist of the American publication National Interest Caleb Larson.

He recalled a press release published on the official website of the US Navy on September 28. It says the new Greyhound task force will instruct Arlie Burke-class destroyers to be ready to “counter threats from Moscow.”

According to Larson, the capabilities of the Russian submarine fleet are constantly growing and now “pose a significant threat” to the east coast of the United States and Europe. He pointed to the US military’s particular concern about the ability of submarines to spy and cut communication cables connecting continents along the ocean floor.

“Interruption of these lines of communication poses a serious threat to the security of the United States and Europe,” the author said.

According to him, the Greyhound Task Force intends to maintain the US advantage over Russia in the Western Atlantic. Larson concluded that to perform this task, destroyers such as Arleigh Burke have powerful means of combating submarines.