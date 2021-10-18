Russian spy worked in the French Ministry of Defense

According to the former director of French intelligence, the Russian spy held a high position in the French Ministry of Defense, BNR reported.

“The espionage activity has not been interrupted at all,” said Bernard Bajollet, the former director of French foreign intelligence, in a documentary broadcast on France 5.

The show is dedicated to Russian President Vladimir Putin and reveals that in 2017, a Russian spy held a leadership position with then Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who is now Foreign Minister.

François Hollande was the president of the country at that time.

“The script is worthy of the biggest American TV series, but it is reality,” comment the French media.

“Before that, we said that it was all over, that there is no need to waste time on non-existent spies, now the most important thing is the fight against terrorism,” said the former intelligence officer, confirming that countries such as China, Russia and the United States are still spend intelligence funds.

According to Le Drian, the Russian president rules through “internal authoritarianism”, “intimidation” and “control.”