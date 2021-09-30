Russia recorded a record 867 deaths from COVID-19 per day

HomeRUSSIARussia recorded a record 867 deaths from COVID-19 per day
In Russia, 867 deaths from COVID-19 have been registered in the last 24 hours, which is a new record against the background of a sharp increase in infections.

Authorities reported 23,888 new cases – 22,430 more than yesterday.

According to the newspaper “Kommersant”, Russians may soon be able to receive vaccines against COVID-19, which are not registered in the country.

The Ministry of Health’s proposal stipulates that clinics in a special economic zone – the Moscow International Medical Cluster – will import vaccines produced abroad, such as Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. It is unclear whether and when this idea will be implemented.

Many Western countries have not registered Russian COVID-19 vaccines as Sputnik V and require visitors to be vaccinated with other drugs not available in Russia. This situation leads to vaccination tourism.

