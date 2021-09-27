HomeRUSSIARussia: changes in electoral legislation. New law will allow pro-Kremlin officials to...
RUSSIA

Russia: changes in electoral legislation. New law will allow pro-Kremlin officials to maintain their positions

Panasiuk Oleksii

In Russia, the ruling camp wants to change the electoral law so that pro-Kremlin officials can retain their positions after their term ends. A draft of the relevant amendments to the electoral law was submitted to the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

Last year, Russia’s constitution was amended to allow President Vladimir Putin to run for re-election in defiance of previous provisions.

The authors of the amendments are deputies of the ruling United Russia party. In the case of posts in the regional administration, the document presupposes the abandonment of the provision limiting the possibility of exercising power for two terms.

The Meduza news portal indicates that such changes will benefit, among other things, Tatarstan President Rustam Minkhanov, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov. These officials are closely connected with the Kremlin and, in accordance with the current legislation, cannot re-apply for positions.

On the other hand, Novaya Gazeta additionally notes that the amendments give the Russian president more opportunities to control and remove governors.

