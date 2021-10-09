HomeRUSSIAIn Russia, mass poisoning with surrogate alcohol
RUSSIA

In Russia, mass poisoning with surrogate alcohol

Yevhenii Podolskyi

The death toll from poisoning with surrogate alcohol in the Orenburg region in Russia has increased to 26. Deputy Minister of Regional and Information Policy of the Orenburg Region Inna Averkova told TASS.

“The number of victims has increased from 49 to 54. Mortality has increased due to the fact that those who were delivered in serious condition, in a coma, died. 26 people have died, 28 are alive, some are in the hospital, ”she said.

At the same time, the number of defendants who were detained as part of the investigation of criminal cases after the poisoning of residents of the east of the Orenburg region increased to seven. This was reported to TASS by the joint press service of the region’s courts.

“Tomorrow in the Oktyabrsky District Court of Orsk, two materials will be considered against a man who delivered counterfeit alcoholic beverages and a woman seller,” said the agency’s interlocutor, adding that a measure of restraint is being chosen for five persons involved in criminal cases.

The day before, 36 people were reported poisoning in Orenburg, 18 of whom died.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanpandemicJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International