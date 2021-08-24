In 2022, Hungary will produce the Russian Sputnik V vaccine

Hungary expects to receive the necessary technology by the end of this year and start production of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V by the end of 2022.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Peter Siarto at a joint press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“By the end of this year, we will be able to complete the technology transfer process, and by the end of 2022, it will be possible to produce the Sputnik V vaccine under a Russian license,” he said.

According to him, this way you can reduce the country’s vulnerability, as well as gain foreign policy benefits by supplying vaccines to foreign markets, according to BNR.

The Sputnik V plant will be built in Debrecen.