A passenger plane collided with a flock of birds and made an emergency landing in St. Petersburg

A passenger plane that made an emergency landing in St. Petersburg late last night collided with a flock of birds, disrupting the operation of one of its engines. This was reported to TASS by a representative of the airline “Russia”.

The plane, flying from Antalya to St. Petersburg, made an emergency landing at Pulkovo airport at 22.26.

During the landing at the airport Airbus A 319 collided with a flock of birds, explained a representative of the airline “Russia”.

The plane landed safely, 95 passengers and six crew members were not injured, the prosecutor’s office said.