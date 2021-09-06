HomeREPUBLIC OF GUINEAIn Guinea, rebels have announced a curfew
REPUBLIC OF GUINEA

In Guinea, rebels have announced a curfew

Gleb Parfenenko
In Guinea, rebels have announced a curfew

The rebels, who attempted a coup in Guinea the day before, announced the imposition of a curfew across the country. According to the news agency France Presse, citing a statement, this measure will be valid “until further notice.”

It is also reported that the military will replace governors and prefects of the regions. The rebels called on ministers and heads of institutions to attend a meeting in the capital on Monday.

We will remind, the day before there was information that fighters broke into the presidential palace and detained the head of state of 83-year-old Alpha Conde. Later, the leader of the putschists, the head of an elite special forces unit, Colonel Mamadou Dumbuya, announced the arrest of the president, the dissolution of the government and the suspension of the constitution. According to Reuters, Conde was not injured. The military assured that the president was guaranteed security, as well as access to doctors. Where he is, is not reported.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccineKabulfireMiddle East

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International