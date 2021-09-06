In Guinea, rebels have announced a curfew

The rebels, who attempted a coup in Guinea the day before, announced the imposition of a curfew across the country. According to the news agency France Presse, citing a statement, this measure will be valid “until further notice.”

It is also reported that the military will replace governors and prefects of the regions. The rebels called on ministers and heads of institutions to attend a meeting in the capital on Monday.

We will remind, the day before there was information that fighters broke into the presidential palace and detained the head of state of 83-year-old Alpha Conde. Later, the leader of the putschists, the head of an elite special forces unit, Colonel Mamadou Dumbuya, announced the arrest of the president, the dissolution of the government and the suspension of the constitution. According to Reuters, Conde was not injured. The military assured that the president was guaranteed security, as well as access to doctors. Where he is, is not reported.