The President of Poland spoke out against compulsory vaccination

Today, Polish President Andrzej Duda spoke out against compulsory vaccination against coronavirus. The head of state took part in a meeting dedicated to the beginning of the school year, TASS reports.

“I am categorically against compulsory vaccination,” Duda said, adding that it would “cause public unrest.” This is a question of responsibility, and everyone should bear this responsibility personally, – the President emphasized.

In Poland, vaccination began on December 27, 2020. A total of 53.9 million doses of the vaccine were received in the country.

More than 36.1 million doses of drugs have already been delivered. The first dose of the two-component vaccine was given to more than 19.2 million people out of the 38 million population of Poland. 18.7 million Poles have been fully vaccinated.

At present, 2,888,385 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Poland, 75,340 have died and 26,575,054 have recovered.