HomePOLANDThe President of Poland spoke out against compulsory vaccination
POLAND

The President of Poland spoke out against compulsory vaccination

Gleb Parfenenko
The President of Poland spoke out against compulsory vaccination
BGNES

Today, Polish President Andrzej Duda spoke out against compulsory vaccination against coronavirus. The head of state took part in a meeting dedicated to the beginning of the school year, TASS reports.

“I am categorically against compulsory vaccination,” Duda said, adding that it would “cause public unrest.” This is a question of responsibility, and everyone should bear this responsibility personally, – the President emphasized.

In Poland, vaccination began on December 27, 2020. A total of 53.9 million doses of the vaccine were received in the country.

More than 36.1 million doses of drugs have already been delivered. The first dose of the two-component vaccine was given to more than 19.2 million people out of the 38 million population of Poland. 18.7 million Poles have been fully vaccinated.

At present, 2,888,385 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Poland, 75,340 have died and 26,575,054 have recovered.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccineEntry rulesfireearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International