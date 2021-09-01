HomePOLANDPoland introduces a state of emergency
POLAND

Poland introduces a state of emergency

Yevhenii Podolskyi

The Polish government has asked the president to declare a state of emergency in the provinces bordering Belarus. This was announced by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at a press conference in Warsaw.

The Polish Ministry of the Interior believes that the state of emergency should cover 115 settlements in the Podlaskie Voivodeship in the northeast of the country and 68 settlements in the Lubelskie Voivodeship in the southeast.

“Please understand that the situation can become incredibly tense. We do not seek to scare, we only warn that in the coming days, many dangerous people with weapons may appear on the other side of the border,” said Interior Minister Mateusz Kaminski.

In recent months, Poland has faced a sharp increase in the number of illegal border crossings from Belarus. On Monday, Polish border guards stopped 50 attempts to illegally cross from Belarusian territory and detained 21 illegal migrants. This was reported by sources in the Polish border service.

