Norway: A man shot people with a bow. Police released new information

In the Norwegian city of Kongsberg, about 80 km from Oslo, a 37-year-old Dane with a bow killed five people and wounded two. The head of the local police said that “in the course of events it is natural to judge whether it was a terrorist attack.”

Oeyvind Aas of the Norwegian police, quoted by the daily Dagbladet, said that “at 18:13 we received reports from several people that someone had a weapon.”

Police findings

“Later results show that the checks took place over a large area of ​​Kongsberg, and the shooting was carried out in different places,” police said. In turn, the media reported that the attack was supposed to occur, including on the territory of the Coop grocery store.

The head of the local police added that “in the course of events it is natural to judge whether it was a terrorist attack.” According to the information, the detained suspect had to act alone.

He also added that during the arrest, the attacker was “opposed” by the police. However, he did not provide details.

In turn, the detainee’s lawyer Fredrik Neumann said on the air of public television NRK that “the suspect cooperates with the police, he provides detailed information about the incident.”

Witnesses

Hanshin is a woman who witnessed the events. In an interview with TV2, she said that while on the street, she heard a noise and saw a woman hiding, as well as “a man around the corner with arrows in a quiver on his shoulder and with a bow in hand.”

– Then I saw people running to save their lives. One of them was a woman who was holding a child by the hand, she added.

Intruder

Television reported that the attacker was also armed with a knife and “other weapons.” According to TV2, the killer has a “medical history.”

A man detained by the police is suspected of killing five people and wounding two with a bow shot. Local medical services reported that one of the two injured was a police officer who arrived outside of business hours at the store, where the attacker entered with a bow. Both victims were hospitalized in intensive care. Nothing threatens their lives.