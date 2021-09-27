HomePoliticsThe United States said they were tired of Ukraine
PoliticsUKRAINEUSA

The United States said they were tired of Ukraine

Gleb Parfenenko
The United States said they were tired of Ukraine

Former adviser to George W. Bush, Yale University professor Thomas Graham, explained why Washington no longer intends to discuss Kyiv with Moscow.

According to him, Joe Biden excluded the Ukrainian issue from the field of negotiations with Russia, as fatigue from the Ukrainian issue is growing in the West, in particular in Washington. Americans understand that a common understanding on this issue is unlikely, so the head of the White House will not try to change anything drastically.

“Biden wants to maintain the status quo with Russia. He understands that the opportunity to advance on the Ukrainian issue is minimal, and not much progress can be made here. Therefore, he will try to keep everything so that there were no sudden movements in either direction. He would be pleased with that, “Graham said.

Commenting on Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington, the former adviser called relations between the United States and Ukraine sluggish. According to him, there were no attempts to put pressure on Russia at the meeting of leaders. “Kyiv’s top priority today is solving internal problems,” he concluded.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenvaccinepandemicKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International