The United States has donated $ 20 million worth of coronavirus drugs to Ukraine

The cargo consists of innovative drugs Bamlanaivimeb and Etizvimeb.

The United States has shipped $ 20 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, consisting of coronavirus drugs. The assistance provided is the result of agreements reached by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to the United States. The Embassy of Ukraine in the United States announced this on its Facebook page on Sunday evening.

“With the assistance of the embassy in Ukraine, humanitarian cargo was delivered from the United States, provided by the American charity Direct Relief. The latest agreements on the receipt of this humanitarian cargo were agreed during the visit of the President of Ukraine [Volodymyr Zelensky] to the United States, “the statement reads.

It is specified that the cargo includes innovative drugs Bamlanayvimeb and Etizvimeb, used against COVID-19 – 60 thousand vials worth $ 20 million. “The drugs are recommended for patients with mild to moderate coronavirus disease, especially if there is a risk of transition to severe form,” – said in the embassy.

According to the embassy, ​​the cargo is waiting for customs clearance and transportation to 24 regions of Ukraine. The distribution of medicines is coordinated by the Ministry of Health.