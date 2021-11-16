The flow of tourists to Ukraine has grown: the Russians are in second place

Ukrainian experts recorded an increase in the country’s tourist flow by 12.6% compared to the previous year. This was reported by the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine on its Facebook page. The Russians were the second largest number of people entering the neighboring country. However, it is likely that the statistics on those crossing the Ukrainian border may be incorrect.

According to the agency, more than 3 million foreign tourists visited Ukraine in January-September 2021, which is 12.6% more than in the same period last year. It is obvious that the Ukrainian state agency means by “tourists” absolutely everyone who enters, which is incorrect and as a result significantly distorts the statistics.

“The first nine months of 2021 were marked by the gradual resumption of tourist flows, both in Ukraine and in the world as a whole. There was a significant reorganization of tourist routes and an increase in the number of domestic trips. We note an increase in the number of tourists in Ukraine by 12.6% compared to the first three quarters of 2020. In 2021, more than 3 million foreigners have arrived in Ukraine today, ”the statement said.

Thus, as of October 2021, 70% of foreigners visiting Ukraine were Europeans, 25.5% of tourists came from Asia, 3% of tourists – from North America, 1.4% – from Africa, 0.6% and 0.2% from Oceania and South America.

According to the number of foreigners entering Ukraine, the TOP-15 countries include:

Moldova: 744.6 thousand Russia: 411.4 thousand Poland: 209.04 thousand Romania: 200.4 thousand Belarus: 199.6 thousand Turkey: almost 172,000 Hungary: 152.4 thousand Germany: 111.7 thousand Israel: 96.25 thousand USA: 81.6 thousand Saudi Arabia: 48.7 thousand Italy: 39.5 thousand Great Britain: 37.4 thousand India: 34.9 thousand Azerbaijan: 33.4 thousand

However, European tourists, who were the leaders according to these statistics, said that traveling in Ukraine is inconvenient: many highways are surprisingly narrow and potholed. In addition, there is no high-speed rail in the country, and existing railways often run confusing, winding routes to serve as many cities as possible.

The only way out for foreign tourists is to travel by air. It is much more expensive than traveling by train or car. At the same time, the airports located outside Kyiv’s Boryspil and Kharkiv International Airport are modest in terms of size and convenience.