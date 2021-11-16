HomeTourismThe flow of tourists to Ukraine has grown: the Russians are in...
TourismUKRAINE

The flow of tourists to Ukraine has grown: the Russians are in second place

Gleb Parfenenko
Турпотік на Україну виріс: росіяни на другому місці

Ukrainian experts recorded an increase in the country’s tourist flow by 12.6% compared to the previous year. This was reported by the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine on its Facebook page. The Russians were the second largest number of people entering the neighboring country. However, it is likely that the statistics on those crossing the Ukrainian border may be incorrect.

According to the agency, more than 3 million foreign tourists visited Ukraine in January-September 2021, which is 12.6% more than in the same period last year. It is obvious that the Ukrainian state agency means by “tourists” absolutely everyone who enters, which is incorrect and as a result significantly distorts the statistics.

“The first nine months of 2021 were marked by the gradual resumption of tourist flows, both in Ukraine and in the world as a whole. There was a significant reorganization of tourist routes and an increase in the number of domestic trips. We note an increase in the number of tourists in Ukraine by 12.6% compared to the first three quarters of 2020. In 2021, more than 3 million foreigners have arrived in Ukraine today, ”the statement said.

Thus, as of October 2021, 70% of foreigners visiting Ukraine were Europeans, 25.5% of tourists came from Asia, 3% of tourists – from North America, 1.4% – from Africa, 0.6% and 0.2% from Oceania and South America.

According to the number of foreigners entering Ukraine, the TOP-15 countries include:

  1. Moldova: 744.6 thousand
  2. Russia: 411.4 thousand
  3. Poland: 209.04 thousand
  4. Romania: 200.4 thousand
  5. Belarus: 199.6 thousand
  6. Turkey: almost 172,000
  7. Hungary: 152.4 thousand
  8. Germany: 111.7 thousand
  9. Israel: 96.25 thousand
  10. USA: 81.6 thousand
  11. Saudi Arabia: 48.7 thousand
  12. Italy: 39.5 thousand
  13. Great Britain: 37.4 thousand
  14. India: 34.9 thousand
  15. Azerbaijan: 33.4 thousand

However, European tourists, who were the leaders according to these statistics, said that traveling in Ukraine is inconvenient: many highways are surprisingly narrow and potholed. In addition, there is no high-speed rail in the country, and existing railways often run confusing, winding routes to serve as many cities as possible.

The only way out for foreign tourists is to travel by air. It is much more expensive than traveling by train or car. At the same time, the airports located outside Kyiv’s Boryspil and Kharkiv International Airport are modest in terms of size and convenience.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanweatherJoe Bidenplaneearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International