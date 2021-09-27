The epidemic in Ukraine is intensifying. The peak incidence of COVID-19 is possible in November

“In November, Ukraine will experience the greatest burden on health care due to the epidemic situation,” forecasts the country’s chief sanitary doctor Igor Kuzin in an interview with the RBK-Ukraine portal.

According to preliminary estimates of the Ukrainian authorities, the maximum burden on the health care system falls on November-December. – Now we see that, according to almost all forecasts, such peak loads may be earlier. It is difficult to say how much earlier, because the situation is developing quickly enough, – said the chief physician.

According to him, the greatest burden on health care will “definitely” fall on November. “But whether it will be in October or will last until December, it is difficult to say yet,” Kuzin added.

When asked if the majority of reported cases of coronavirus were a Delta strain, he replied “almost everything.” – We punctually collect information on each circuit and make sure that in all cases.

The day before, more than 3 thousand were confirmed in the country. coronavirus infection, and 94 people with COVID-19 have died. Last week recorded the highest daily infection balance since April – over 9,000.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ukraine, almost 2.4 million cases of infection have been identified and 55.7 thousand people have been registered. lethal outcomes. Fully vaccinated about 5.5 million people.