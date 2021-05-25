Sailing regatta Lujo Regatta Fest will be held in Kiev

This weekend, May 29, in Kiev near Zhukov Island, the sailing regatta Lujo Regatta Fest will take place. Five elegant sailing cruise sports yachts will fight for victory in an hour and a half race in the water area of ​​the Dnieper. The event will take place on the embankment of the Mayachok restaurant, from where the regatta participants start.

The event is organized by the HIGH LIFE Club in partnership with the H CLUB. The title partner of the regatta is the premium hotel Lujo.

The guests of the event will be businessmen, celebrities, influencers, as well as media representatives.

For the guests of the evening, the organizers are preparing a show of the collection of designer Elena Golets, an exhibition of art objects and objects of modern art, a Grand Lottery from the Mandarin Maison house of gifts and decor. The musical mood of the evening will be created by DJ Olympia Vaitmustash, and Dmitry Antonov will be the host of the evening. The automotive partner of the event is Bentley. Exclusively at the event, a yacht from Dream Marine, the official representative of Princess in Ukraine, will be presented and available for guest tours on board.

In addition, the guests will be presented with an interior company of the FREEDOM salon chain, a new futuristic project of suburban real estate Lion Hills, the legendary Italian brand Kiton, a cozy lounge area from an elite residential complex Metropole, an interactive experience from the Sky Fitness premium class fitness club, a modern level of safety and comfort from Smartkey, Niche’s exclusive collection of niche fragrances, CREATORE’s bespoke suits for contemporary gentlemen, luxury travel destinations from The Berkeley world and more.

Legendary whiskey “Chivas” will treat you with delicious cocktails, and sparkling and still wines from “VINA SVITU” will act as a partner of good mood. Carpathian high-mountain spring water will quench your thirst VODA.UA.

Recall that HIGH LIFE Club is a platform for communication, networking and uniting partners in the community. The author of the idea and creator of the project is Valery Zakharov, owner and editor-in-chief of the “Countryside Real Estate by HIGH LIFE” magazine. It was he who, within the framework of the HIGH LIFE Club, united international and national companies, representatives of large and medium-sized businesses, iconic figures of culture, fashion and other industries into a community. An important component of the platform is exclusive events, private presentations, auctions and exhibitions of contemporary art.

H CLUB is a community that, following the example of classic English clubs, brings together well-known Ukrainian and foreign entrepreneurs, statesmen and was created for cultural and business communication in an informal setting.