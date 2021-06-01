Sailing HIGH LIFE REGATTA 2021 was held in Kiev on a grand scale

This weekend in Kiev, a spectacular sailing HIGH LIFE REGATTA 2021 and a loud party in honor of her took place on the embankment of the Mayachok restaurant.

Five elegant sailing cruise sports yachts competed in the Dnieper water area in an hour and a half race, in which famous businessmen, politicians and celebrities took part. The event was organized by HIGH LIFE Club in partnership with H Club.

The guests of the Kiev regatta were Serge Smolin and Serge Payet, Slava and Irina Dyudenko, Semyon Gorov and Yana Pomazan, Igor Mazepa, Anatoly Krivolap, Igor and Oksana Lysov, Vadim Yatsenko, Alexander and Ekaterina Glimbovskiy, Oleg Pinchuk, Natalya Valyova, Victoria Yushchenko, Lana Kaufman and Maxim Zvonov, Lika Spivakovskaya, Ivan Peklin – Ukrainian Bentley pilot, the youngest champion of Ukraine in KZ2 class, and many others.

The venue, thanks to its infrastructure, allowed guests to come to the event not only by cars, but also by luxury yachts and helicopters.

A bright and rich program awaited the guests of the evening. A snow-white motor yacht from Dream Marine, the official representative of Princess in Ukraine, was presented to the audience. Designer Elena Golets presented a new collection of clothes in her ocean show, the catwalk for which was a pontoon for mooring yachts. And the house of gifts and decor Mandarin Maison held a Grand Lottery with a drawing of valuable prizes.

The evening was hosted by Dmitry Antonov, and the musical background was created by DJ Olympia Vaitmustash.

The culmination of the evening was the meeting and rewarding of the winners of the HIGH LIFE REGATTA 2021 – the crew of the Nightingale yacht, headed by navigator Evgeny Kovtonyuk. To thunderous applause, the victors, as well as all participants in the regatta, received valuable prizes from sponsors and partners of the evening.

“After a protracted quarantine, we are again happy to organize a warm meeting of the HIGH LIFE Club,” says Valery Zakharov, the club’s founder. – This year, thanks to our friends and partners H Club, we were able to make it even more interesting and spectacular, complementing the program with a sailing regatta. I congratulate the winners of the race and all our guests on the opening of the yachting season. Special thanks to the manager of H Club Oleg Strelnikov and his team for participating in the organization of this holiday. “

Natalia Zabolotnaya, partner of RE / MAX Central, representative of RE / MAX Collection in Ukraine, presented elite houses in the premium segment and art objects of contemporary art.

In addition to the main program of the evening, the guests were offered activities at the stands of the regatta partners: the premium fitness club Sky Fitness, the international real estate agency RE / MAX Central, the chain of Italian furniture salons FREEDOM, the elite residential complex Metropole, the Lion Hills suburban real estate project, the legendary Italian clothing brand Kiton , premium travel brand Berkeley Travel, innovative Smartkey access control systems, Niche boutique and niche perfumery, and CREATORE, a tailor-made business suit.

Guests were treated to cocktails on the legendary Chivas whiskey, sparkling and still wines from VINA SVITU, and even Scandal alcoholic ice cream, as well as invigorating coffee with Neapolitan temperament “Kimbo”, prepared on the Carpathian high-mountain spring water VODA.UA.

Recall that HIGH LIFE Club is a platform for communication, networking and uniting partners in the community. The author of the idea and creator of the project is the publisher of the magazine “HIGH LIFE COUNTRY REAL ESTATE” Valery Zakharov. It was he who, within the framework of the HIGH LIFE Club, united international and national companies, representatives of large and medium-sized businesses, iconic figures of culture, fashion and other industries into a community. An important component of the platform is exclusive events, private presentations, auctions and exhibitions of contemporary art.

H CLUB is a community that, following the example of classic English clubs, brings together well-known Ukrainian and foreign entrepreneurs, statesmen and was created for cultural and business communication in an informal setting.