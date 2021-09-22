Moscow rejects the “Russian trace” in the assassination attempt on Sergei Shefir

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who is in New York, where he participates in the UN General Assembly, promised to give a “strong response” to the assassination attempt on his first assistant Sergei Shefir and stressed that what happened would not affect his chosen course of fighting influential financial groups. in the country.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: “This will not affect the course that I have chosen with my team, on changes, on the shading of our economy, on the fight against criminals, against large influential financial groups. It will not affect in any way, but on the contrary”.

Some Ukrainian politicians put forward the so-called “Russian trace” as one of the versions of the assassination attempt. Moscow denied these accusations.

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation: “Unfortunately, in our time in Ukraine, no matter what happens, none of the current politicians are able to exclude the“ Russian trace. ”This, of course, has nothing to do with the real state of affairs, rather, they are signs of such an overly exalted emotional state. ”

The car in which Sergei Shefir was located was fired upon on Wednesday near Kiev. 18 bullets were fired at the car. The official was not injured. The driver was seriously injured and taken to hospital.