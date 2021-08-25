HomeGEORGIAGeorgian President Salome Zurabishvili congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day.

Georgia and Ukraine have walked the same path to freedom, and the two countries will walk the path to Europe together, Salome Zurabishvili said.

“30 years after the proclamation of Ukraine’s independence, I want to congratulate the President of Ukraine Zelensky and the Ukrainian people on Independence Day. Georgia and Ukraine have gone through the same path to freedom, and together we will follow our future path to Europe, “Salome Zurabishvili wrote on Twitter.

