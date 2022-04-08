“For children” – such an inscription was on a rocket that fell in Kramatorsk

Media reports say that the Russians who blame Ukraine for the Kramatorsk attack are themselves using the Tochka-U system, which was used in eastern Ukraine, where 39 people, including four children, were killed. – On the rocket that hit the railway station of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, there is an inscription: “For the children.” Moreover, shortly after the attack on the station, information appeared on Russian propaganda channels that Ukrainian military personnel were allegedly the target of the attack.

Information about the inscription “For Children” on the wreckage of the rocket was reported by the New York Times, including a photo of the remains of the rocket.

The photo shows a dark green body of a rocket with the inscription “For Children”, most likely applied with a white spray can.

The Russian side blames the Kramatorsk attack on the Ukrainians, claiming that they are the only ones using Tochka-U missiles.

In the records of Russia

However, the media say that this information is not true. This is reported by the BBC with reference to Conflict Intelligence investigators on March 6, who said that the missile could remain in service with the Russian armed forces.

Belarusian media and bloggers also provide evidence that the Tochka-U was used by the Russian army, including during Union of Hardness maneuvers in Belarus on the border with Ukraine before the Russian attack on that country. This was then reported by the television of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus.

Disappearing Reports

In addition, on March 5, Belarusian bloggers (Belarusian Hajun) published recordings showing Russian military vehicles on the territory of Belarus with Tochka complexes.

In addition, on Friday, shortly after the attack on the station, information appeared on Russian propaganda channels about an attack on Kramatorsk, where the Ukrainian military was allegedly targeted. After some time, these reports disappeared, but their screenshots are published by bloggers such as NEXTA.

According to the latest balance, at least 39 people died, including 35 adults and four children. More than 100 people were injured.