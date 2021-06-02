A meeting was held between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan and Ukraine

On June 1, 2021, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirodzhiddin Mukhriddin met with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleboy in a video conference format.

The ministers discussed the state and prospects of development of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, and exchanged views on cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations.

Following the meeting, the Program of Cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan and Ukraine for 2021-2022 was signed.

Source: official website of the Embassy of Tajikistan in Ukraine.