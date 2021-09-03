HomeNEW ZEALANDTerrorist attack: a man injured six in a shopping center in New...
NEW ZEALAND

Terrorist attack: a man injured six in a shopping center in New Zealand (video)

За даними газети New Zealand Herald, це були ножові і вогнепальні поранення.

Gleb Parfenenko
Getty Images

Six people were injured in an attack by an unknown buyer on a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand. Three of them are in critical condition, RNZ radio reported.

Earlier, police said that the suspect was shot dead by law enforcement officers and died from his injuries. There were also reports of four wounded.

A video shared on social networks shows supermarket buyers warning each other about a “man with a knife”, after which shots are heard in the store, the newspaper reports.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as an act of terrorism, the work of a radical extremist.

“A brutal extremist committed a terrorist act (…) It was a brutal attack that made no sense,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference in Wellington.

Terrorist attack: a man injured six in a shopping center in New Zealand (video)

The perpetrator is a citizen of Sri Lanka and has lived in New Zealand since 2011. He has been in the spotlight since 2016.

“He was a supporter of the ideology of the Islamic State,” Ardern said.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccinefireEntry rulesKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International