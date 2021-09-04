New Zealand supermarkets are removing knives from sale after the terrorist attack

New Zealand supermarket chain Countdown will withdraw knives from open sale after a terrorist attack on visitors to one of the chain’s stores. This was reported by the news portal Stuff with reference to the head of the network security department Kiri Hanifin.

According to her, the administration decided to “temporarily remove all knives and scissors from store shelves, and then discuss whether to continue selling them at all.”

“It’s a kind of act of support for our employees. We want our whole team to feel safe when they come to work, ”Hanifin said.

A similar decision was reportedly made by the owners of a number of small grocery stores that rent space in shopping malls in New Zealand, as well as the retail chain Foodstored NZ, which owns several supermarkets and fast food chains.

The decision was made after it became known that the terrorist used a knife, which he took from the shelf in the same store, to attack visitors to the supermarket, writes BGNES.

New Zealand police report armed attack for visitors to a supermarket in southwest Auckland on Friday , September 3, around 3:20 p.m. local time. Arriving police officers opened fire on the attacker, shooting at him on the spot. Seven people were taken to hospital, three in critical condition. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the attack was a terrorist act.