Case of flight MH-17: The court in The Hague is going to rule

The court in The Hague is going to rule by the end of 2022 in the case of “Boeing” “Malaysian Airlines”, shot down in the sky over Donbass. Judge Hendrik Steinheus noted that the trial was delayed due to too much material.

Relatives of the dead passengers and crew members are now appearing in court. They tell how hard the loss of loved ones was for them. Ria van der Steen said she had no doubt that Moscow was guilty of killing 298 people, quoting: “They know we know they are lying.”

According to the international investigation team, the Boeing 777 was shot down on July 17, 2014 from the Russian Buk missile system from the territory controlled by pro-Russian forces. Four separatist leaders have been indicted in the trial.

Russian authorities have denied allegations of involvement in the incident, expressed distrust of the international investigation and weighed a number of their conflicting versions. Moscow insisted that it was an attack by a Ukrainian fighter, the missile was launched from the Ukrainian “Buk”, according to one of the Russian versions, the Ukrainian military.