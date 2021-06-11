Zelensky and Stoltenberg discussed Donbass

During a telephone conversation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the security situation in Donbass and the persistence of a significant military threat due to the accumulation of Russian troops around Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, circulated on Thursday.

“The head of state expressed the hope that during the NATO summit on June 14, issues of Russian aggression and effective steps to contain it will be substantively considered,” the press release says.

It is noted that the President of Ukraine thanked the Secretary General for NATO’s consistent support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state.

He separately noted the importance for Ukraine of the confirmation in the decisions of the current NATO summit of the alliance’s “open doors” policy and the actions of the decision of the 2008 NATO Bucharest summit regarding the MAP for Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also briefed Jens Stoltenberg on reforms in the security and defense sector and thanked NATO for supporting the implementation of these reforms.