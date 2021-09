The US President has offered Kyiv $ 60 million in security assistance. This happened during a meeting in the White House of Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

The main topic of discussion was the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, which Ukraine fears could be used by Russia as a geopolitical weapon.

Zelensky asked Joe Biden for support for his country’s membership in NATO and to speed up its accession.