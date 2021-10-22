Stoltenberg: Russia should not be afraid of Ukraine joining NATO

Russia should not be afraid of NATO enlargement or worry about new democracies, including Ukraine, joining NATO, since the process of the Alliance’s enlargement has always led only to the strengthening of peace and stability in the region.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this during a press conference in Brussels following the results of the second day of the meeting at the level of NATO defense ministers, Ukrinform reports.

This is how the head of the Alliance answered the question of journalists whether he was worried about the fact that proposals to provide Ukraine with the prospect of NATO membership could provoke aggression from Russia.

“No. Partly because NATO is a defensive alliance. Partly because it is up to Ukraine and 30 NATO countries to decide when Ukraine is ready to join the Alliance. Russia has no right to interfere or have a say in this process. Because Ukraine is a sovereign independent state and has the right to choose its own path. Therefore, it depends on Ukraine, whether it wants to join the Alliance, and, of course, it is up to 30 allies to decide when Ukraine is ready and will meet NATO standards, ”the Alliance Secretary General said.

“The enlargement of NATO that has taken place over the past decades has strengthened peace and stability throughout Europe. Therefore, there is no reason why Russia should be afraid, or have any right to veto, or stop any sovereign state from joining the alliance, “Stoltenberg added.