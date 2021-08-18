NATO foreign ministers will discuss Afghanistan in an emergency meeting on Friday

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg convened an emergency meeting of foreign ministers on Friday after Western nations were surprised by the speed with which the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, according to DPA.

Videoconferencing will be an opportunity to “continue our close coordination and discuss a common approach to Afghanistan,” Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter today.

The alliance has faced difficult issues after a radical Islamist group quickly took control of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of NATO troops. The Taliban was driven out by US troops in 2001 at the beginning of a NATO-backed mission.

I have convened an extraordinary virtual meeting of #NATO Foreign Ministers this Friday 20 August to continue our close coordination & discuss our common approach on #Afghanistan. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) August 18, 2021

Foreign ministers are due to discuss a number of issues, including ongoing evacuation efforts, as well as how to combat the Taliban. The Alliance has pledged to continue to support the Afghan people, despite the withdrawal of NATO troops.

Stoltenberg said NATO supported a civilian presence in the country in Central Asia, but no more troops were deployed.

The Allies, including the United States and the United Kingdom, still have troops on the ground, mostly guarding Kabul Airport and coordinating evacuation flights.