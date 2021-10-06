NATO expelled Russian spies from the alliance’s headquarters

NATO has sent eight members of the Russian mission to the military alliance, who it said were secretly working as intelligence agents. It has also reduced the number of Moscow teams that can work at the alliance’s headquarters, according to the Associated Press.

“We can confirm that we have revoked the accreditation of eight members of the Russian mission to NATO who were undeclared by Russian intelligence,” said a NATO official, who asked on condition of anonymity. He also said that NATO has reduced to 10 the number of positions in the organization for which Russia can accredit people. So far no clear explanation has been given for this decision.

NATO-Russia relations have become increasingly strained, and formal talks between the two countries have been limited in recent years.

“NATO’s policy towards Russia remains consistent. We have strengthened our deterrence and defense in response to Russia’s aggressive actions, while remaining open to meaningful dialogue,” the official added.