New Year holidays canceled in Montenegro due to COVID-19

8.3% of the adult population of Montenegro was vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 54.6% were fully immunized. To date, about 31,000 people have received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Despite good vaccination rates, authorities will ban concerts and New Year’s Eve celebrations and cancel weddings. Restaurants and bars are open until midnight.

“The epidemiological situation does not allow such meetings. The situation may change, but I do not believe that it will change in such a short period of time, ”said Minister of Health Elena Borovinich-Bozovic, answering the question of whether a decision can be made. changed in December.

The government is also considering making the COVID certificate mandatory for all government officials, including those in the health, education, police and military, from December 1.

Now the certificate is mandatory when entering Montenegro, attending performances, sporting events and much more. The authorities are also demanding a document at the entrance to the New Year’s bazaar, which opened yesterday in the capital, Podgorica.

The Minister of Health of Montenegro, a pulmonologist and consultant on infectious diseases, again urged citizens to comply with restrictions and get vaccinated. The ministry said that all people who have died from coronavirus in the country under the age of 50 have not been vaccinated.

Currently, the number of active cases of the disease is 4,651. According to the competent authorities of the country, 324 people have contracted COVID-19. Our world in the data notes in a commentary on the current data on the pandemic that the number of infected in Montenegro is lower than the real one due to the limited number of tests conducted in the country.