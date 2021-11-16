HomeCOVID Travel NewsNew Year holidays canceled in Montenegro due to COVID-19
COVID Travel NewsMONTENEGRO

New Year holidays canceled in Montenegro due to COVID-19

Yevhenii Podolskyi

8.3% of the adult population of Montenegro was vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 54.6% were fully immunized. To date, about 31,000 people have received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Despite good vaccination rates, authorities will ban concerts and New Year’s Eve celebrations and cancel weddings. Restaurants and bars are open until midnight.

“The epidemiological situation does not allow such meetings. The situation may change, but I do not believe that it will change in such a short period of time, ”said Minister of Health Elena Borovinich-Bozovic, answering the question of whether a decision can be made. changed in December.

The government is also considering making the COVID certificate mandatory for all government officials, including those in the health, education, police and military, from December 1.

Now the certificate is mandatory when entering Montenegro, attending performances, sporting events and much more. The authorities are also demanding a document at the entrance to the New Year’s bazaar, which opened yesterday in the capital, Podgorica.

The Minister of Health of Montenegro, a pulmonologist and consultant on infectious diseases, again urged citizens to comply with restrictions and get vaccinated. The ministry said that all people who have died from coronavirus in the country under the age of 50 have not been vaccinated.

Currently, the number of active cases of the disease is 4,651. According to the competent authorities of the country, 324 people have contracted COVID-19. Our world in the data notes in a commentary on the current data on the pandemic that the number of infected in Montenegro is lower than the real one due to the limited number of tests conducted in the country.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanweatherJoe Bidenplaneearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International