COVID-19 infections and deaths worldwide continue to decline weekly. This was reported by the World Health Organization.

During the days from 13 to 19 September, almost 3.6 million new infections were registered, the number of deaths was less than 60 thousand people, which is 7 percent less than in the previous week.

Most new cases of coronavirus have occurred in the United States, Britain and Turkey.

The population declined sharply in Southeast Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean.