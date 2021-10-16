Turks urge tourists to eat eggs in hotels

Tourists should eat at least one egg a day in the hotel – this statement was made by Turkish doctor Emin Kanan in a conversation with Türkiye Turizm. The fact is that not all travelers go exclusively for a beach holiday, many after arriving at the resort go on grueling tours: hiking, trekking, canyon tours, mountaineering, climbing, Nordic walking – and this requires good health , strength and energy.

According to the publication, every year 5 million tourists staying in 220 hotels eat 150 million eggs. Consumption of this product is very common around the world. According to the doctor, eating eggs is a good habit, especially for older tourists, because eggs are incredibly useful and nutritious, they are called “astronaut’s food”: “One large and medium-sized egg contains an average of 72 kcal of energy, 6.3 grams of quality protein, 4.8 grams of fat, 1.6 grams of which are saturated and 270 units of vitamin A.

In addition to nutrients, chicken eggs contain biologically active components such as lutein and zeaxanthin, which play an important role in eye health and antioxidant defense systems. However, it is necessary to know the measure: it is recommended that the total amount of cholesterol that a person takes in the daily diet does not exceed 300 mg. Yes, one large egg, or rather its yolk, contains about half of this norm. On the other hand, the doctor reminded tourists that the level of cholesterol in the blood depends on the amount of cholesterol produced in the liver, and not on the cholesterol that comes with food. Thus, the Turks require vacationers to eat eggs in any form, not only at home but also at the resort.

To summarize: eggs, rich in protein, vitamins, minerals, lutein, zeaxanthin and choline, but with a partially low content of saturated fat and energy, are very nutritious and do not cause a negative increase in blood cholesterol, as expected.

According to a Turkish doctor, the link between egg consumption and the risk of heart attack and stroke has been studied by many researchers. To date, large and long-term studies have shown that people who consume one egg a day do not have an increased risk of heart attack or stroke. Tourists with heart disease and diabetes can limit their consumption of up to three eggs a week to balance their blood cholesterol levels, or eat mostly egg whites in the hotel restaurant.

In addition, the product strengthens the immune system, it will be impossible to rest, where the tourist restores emotional and physical health. Emin Kanan noted that eggs have a positive effect on the development of muscles and bones, protects the health of the eyes, heart, increases iron levels in the body and helps with memory problems.