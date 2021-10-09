HomeCYPRUSThe first clinic for patients with post-COVID symptoms has opened in Cyprus
The first clinic for patients with post-COVID symptoms has opened in Cyprus

Gleb Parfenenko
The first clinic for patients with post-COVID symptoms has opened in Cyprus

The first clinic for patients with Post-COVID syndromes, which employs doctors of various specialties, has opened in Cyprus at Nicosia Central Hospital, the State Health Organization said on Friday.

It will provide the necessary additional medical care to patients who have been discharged from hospital after treatment for COVID infection but continue to experience complications from the disease, explained the health organization, which unites nine public hospitals in Cyprus.

The goal is to provide continuous care for these people, as COVID-19 can cause long-term chronic damage to health, according to BNR.

“It is estimated that there are about 30,000 patients in Cyprus who experience problems even 3 months after the acute phase of the disease and need medical support,” said Health Minister Michalis Hajipandelas.

Patients will be referred to a new clinic either after discharge from the island’s hospitals or from their therapist.

