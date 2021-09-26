Pfizer CEO: Annual vaccination against COVID-19 required

HomeMedicinePfizer CEO: Annual vaccination against COVID-19 required
Albert Burla, director of one of the leading companies in the production of coronavirus vaccines, Pfizer, said that he expects that “within a year” humanity will return to “normal life” after the coronavirus pandemic, but will be subject to annual vaccination.

“I think we can get back to a normal life. I don’t think that means new variants (of the virus) won’t appear. And I don’t think that means we can live a normal life without regular vaccinations.” – Burla said on ABC TV.

“We will have vaccines (which will last at least a year. In the most probable scenario, we are talking about annual revaccination,” Burla said.

He promised in the coming days to present to US regulators the data of vaccination studies conducted by the company on children aged 5-11 years. According to the company, studies have confirmed the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine for this age group.

