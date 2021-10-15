Frequent consumption of rice has a negative effect on health

Rice is a very popular food. It is present in the culture of many nations. With him prepare all sorts of recipes, each of which is tastier than the other. It is very tasty and very affordable. For these and many other reasons, rice is central to the diets of millions of people around the world.

Rice is a rich source of valuable B vitamins, selenium, phosphorus, manganese, magnesium. It contains a large amount of carbohydrates, which can be dangerous for your slim waist and create an additional potential risk of developing diabetes.

If you are one of those people who eat rice often and in large quantities, you should know that it can have potential negative health consequences. Here are some of them.

Flatulence and gas

Rice contains starch. This is one of the types of complex carbohydrates, which with frequent and constant consumption can cause abdominal discomfort. Some of the unpleasant symptoms include bloating, gas, belching, indigestion, and sometimes pain.

Risk of diabetes

Because rice is very rich in carbohydrates, frequent consumption of large amounts can impair cell sensitivity to insulin, which can eventually lead to diabetes. Rice has a high glycemic index, making it a risky food for people at risk for diabetes. Brown, black and red rice have a medium glycemic index, but even they are not completely harmless with frequent use.