HomeMedicineDue to side effects, Sweden has stopped vaccinating young people with Moderna
MedicineSWEDEN

Due to side effects, Sweden has stopped vaccinating young people with Moderna

Gleb Parfenenko
Due to side effects, Sweden has stopped vaccinating young people with Moderna

Sweden will temporarily suspend Moderna coronavirus vaccine to people born in 1991 and after 1991. The decision came after reports of possible rare side effects, such as myocarditis, the Swedish Public Health Agency said today.

The health service said there were reports of an increase in myocarditis and pericarditis among adolescents and young adults who had been vaccinated.

“The link is particularly clear when it comes to Moderna Spikewax, especially after the second dose,” the agency said, but added that the risk of such side effects is very small.

The Public Health Agency has said it recommends using the Comirnaty vaccine instead of Spikewax. People born in 1991 and later who received the first dose of Moderna (about 81,000 people) who will not be vaccinated with the second dose of the same drug, the agency added.

Earlier this week, the Swedish Public Health Agency said that people aged 12 to 15 would only be vaccinated with Pfizer / Biontech.

The European Medicines Agency approved Comirnaty in May, and Spikewax was approved for use in children over 12 in July.

In Denmark, health authorities have also decided to temporarily suspend the use of Moderna in people under 18 as a precautionary measure.

“According to preliminary data, there is a suspicion of an increased risk of inflammation of the heart when vaccinated with Moderna,” said a statement from the Danish health authorities. studies are expected in a month.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherpandemicJoe Bidenvaccineearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International