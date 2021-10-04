There was a global failure in the work of social networks and online services

According to the Downdetector portal, users around the world have reported failures in Google, Youtube, Twitter, TikTok, Telegram and other services.

Problems with Twitter were reported in the afternoon, and later problems with Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp were reported.

Over the past hour and a half, the number of complaints about the work of Google, Youtube, Twitter, Viber and TikTok has risen sharply. Problems in “VKontakte” and “Classmates”.

Most users report problems with web versions of services, but some can’t sign in to mobile apps.

The NASDAQ index fell more than 2.3 percent due to reports of failures.