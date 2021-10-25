The star of everyone’s favorite TV series “Friends” has died

American actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther in the much-loved series “Friends”, has died at the age of 59, according to the BBC.

“Tyler died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday morning,” his manager said in a statement.

Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans. ❤️☕️ pic.twitter.com/9coGnT5BHz — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) October 24, 2021

He was diagnosed with late-stage prostate cancer, which later spread to the bones. This is what also prevented Taylor from appearing live on a special episode of “Friends”.

The actor, who vividly portrayed bartender Gunther in “Central Perk”, was and remains a popular figure among fans of the series, starring in 150 episodes with our favorites Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Chandler, Monica and Joey.