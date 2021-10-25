HomeLifeStyleThe star of everyone's favorite TV series "Friends" has died
LifeStyle

The star of everyone’s favorite TV series “Friends” has died

Gleb Parfenenko
The star of everyone's favorite TV series

American actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther in the much-loved series “Friends”, has died at the age of 59, according to the BBC.

“Tyler died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday morning,” his manager said in a statement.

He was diagnosed with late-stage prostate cancer, which later spread to the bones. This is what also prevented Taylor from appearing live on a special episode of “Friends”.

The actor, who vividly portrayed bartender Gunther in “Central Perk”, was and remains a popular figure among fans of the series, starring in 150 episodes with our favorites Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Chandler, Monica and Joey.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International