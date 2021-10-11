The most common “tricks” through which we buy and spend more in stores

Large grocery stores and other stores use many “tricks” to force us to buy more goods than we planned.

Different approaches are used – music, light, placement of goods, price tags, even smells. With appropriate pleasant music and light, at the very moment when the customer enters the store, the goal is to make him feel comfortable and attract him to new purchases. Some studies show that many customers tend to buy more expensive products from the stands, which smell good.

It is established that the labels with red prices immediately attract attention, moreover, it is assumed that these prices will be reduced. But of course, in practice this may not be the case.

A common publicity stunt is that more expensive products are at eye level, ie “eye-catching”. It is no coincidence that in many stores the most popular, but cheaper products are located at the far end of the entrance – buyers have to go through the entire store and possibly see and buy more products.

Shopping baskets and carts in stores are deliberately made (too) large to create the visual impression that we have taken few items.

So, knowing these “tricks”, we (to some extent) will be ready not to buy unnecessary or expensive things. In addition, it is useful to make a list of necessary items and do not deviate from it before shopping.