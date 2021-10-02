Prince William has conspired against Megan Markle and Prince Harry

The wishes of Prince Harry and Megan Markle to baptize their daughter Lilibet in Britain, apparently, did not come true. And Harry’s older brother is to blame.

The Duke of Cambridge almost stopped communicating with his younger brother after he and his wife Megan Markle renounced the royal honors. The princes met twice this year, trying to re-establish communication, but William seemed to have ruined everything.

Megan hoped to be baptized before Queen Elizabeth II in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, where she and Prince Harry were married. While the Queen and other members of the royal family remained silent on the matter, Prince William took the floor, deciding that it was better for Lilibeth not to leave the United States.

“No, we don’t think so. It was a bad idea, “the Express portal told Prince William, adding that the final decision on the baptism of little Lily has not yet been made.