Passengers on planes began to be fed like pigs: stewardesses throw food directly on the floor (Video)

Video about “unsanitary” service on board the plane went viral on social networks. First appeared on Reddit, it’s called: “The flight crew delivers snacks while the plane takes off, and if you find it, you can keep it to yourself.”

The video shows snacks in a yellow package sliding down the aisle, forcing tourists to lift them off the floor as they fly by. What caused such an original method of “feeding” is not clear, but judging by the video we can assume that this is not a deliberate “pig” method of feeding, but rather forced due to turbulence.

However, some tourists “got the idea”. “I think it’s fun, everything is so hard and tense on planes … I like to see cheerful flight attendants!” “It happened to me once during a flight to the southwest; the team was fun! ”adds another.

However, most users were outraged. “Think of all the shoes that have just passed through this area and where they have recently been. For starters, standing in front of a urinal. Fu ». “I bet the back row gets a lot,” another user scoffed.

Another video has appeared showing a flight attendant throwing snacks down the aisle instead of handing them out.

If you look, you can see that the flight attendants are sitting on their seats, which happens only during takeoff, landing and during turbulence.

Most likely, this flight was a bit “uneven”, so the crew could not provide food or drink properly.

Realizing that some passengers may be hungry, they developed this creative way to get snacks for everyone. In the end, they even joked that they would do the same with their drinks.