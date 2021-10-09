Lady Diana quarreled with Prince Charles over the name of William

In recent years, many secrets and adventures have appeared in the inner life of the British royal family.

Although it was still believed that some of the most famous people in the world know everything, almost every day there are different experts with their theories and proven “statements”, as well as various sources close to the royal family.

Charles and Diana’s marriage was not stable, and one of the main reasons for this is that the heir to the throne has been in love with his current wife Camilla Parker all these years. Diana eavesdropped on their telephone conversations several times and allegedly complained to Queen Elizabeth herself about her son’s behavior.

However, when Diana was pregnant with William, Charles wanted to call his son Arthur. One of the authors of the royal biography, Robert Lacey, told Pippen magazine that Diana was adamant about the name. One of the main reasons was that Charles once told Camille that he would like to have children from her and that he would name their son Arthur. It is alleged that Diana overheard this conversation, so this name could not be used for her eldest son.

“She did her best to insist that the name be William, although she never revealed that she knew about his conversations with Camilla,” Robert added. William’s second name is Philip in honor of the now deceased Prince Philip and Louis in honor of Lord Louis Mountbatten.