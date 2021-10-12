HomeLATVIAA three-month state of emergency has been declared in Latvia through COVID-19
LATVIA

A three-month state of emergency has been declared in Latvia through COVID-19

Gleb Parfenenko
A three-month state of emergency has been declared in Latvia through COVID-19

Latvia has imposed a three-month state of emergency due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, which reached a record level against one of the lowest vaccination levels in the EU, France-Presse reports, noting that only Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia are behind the Baltic country.

The number of infected in a country with a population of 1.9 million people exceeds 1,000 per day. The rate of spread is much higher than that observed earlier this year.

With the introduction of new rules, wearing masks becomes mandatory in all enclosed public places. Unvaccinated people will not be allowed, including in supermarkets. All public sector employees will have to be vaccinated by November 15. The authorities urge all Latvians to work remotely if possible.

“I ask you not to get together, not to meet and limit contacts,” Prime Minister Arturis Crisjannis Karins wrote on Twitter. Hospitals are already overwhelmed with patients with COVID-19. Doctors are being forced to give up patients whose cases are not life-threatening, said Carlis Ratzenis, a spokesman for the Young Doctors Association.

Only 48 percent of Latvians are fully vaccinated, according to AFP, noting that among the 27 EU countries, only Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia have lower vaccination rates.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International