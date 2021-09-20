Kolsai lakes in Kazakhstan are included in the UNESCO list

HomeKAZAKHSTANKolsai lakes in Kazakhstan are included in the UNESCO list
Yevhenii Podolskyi

The Kolsai Lakes National Park, located in the south of Kazakhstan, is included in the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves (WNBR).

According to the press service of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the republic, the corresponding decision was made at the 33rd session of the International Coordinating Council of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Program.

In general, the national network of UNESCO biosphere reserves in Kazakhstan includes 13 biosphere reserves.

The state national park “Kolsai Lakes” with an area of ​​161 thousand hectares is located 330 km from the city of Almaty in the south of Kazakhstan. On its territory, on the northeastern slope of the Tien Shan mountains, there are three large lakes surrounded by pine trees.

The lakes attract a lot of attention of local and foreign tourists with pine trees grown in the water.

