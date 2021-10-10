HomeITALYThousands protest in Rome against health passports (PHOTOS)
ITALY

Thousands protest in Rome against health passports (PHOTOS)

Thousands of people took part in a protest against medical passports, organized in the center of the Italian capital Rome, which led to clashes with police, according to world agencies.

The regulations, which came into force on October 15, require employees to provide evidence of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test for admission to their workplaces. This provision applies to both public and private enterprises.

<img class=”alignnone size-full wp-image-40921″ src=”https://dip.org.ua/wp-content/webpc-passthru.php?src=https://dip.org.ua/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/991-ratio-italiia-protest-1.jpg&nocache=1” alt=”” width=”1200″ height=”799″ />

Initially, protesters staged a large-scale protest in Piazza del Popolo. They then left the square and clashed with police as they passed through Villa Borghese Park as part of a protest they did not have permission to do.

<img class=”alignnone size-full wp-image-40924″ src=”https://dip.org.ua/wp-content/webpc-passthru.php?src=https://dip.org.ua/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/991-ratio-italiia-protest-2.jpg&nocache=1” alt=”” width=”1200″ height=”799″ />

Police, equipped to combat disturbances, did not allow them to cross the street passing by the office of Prime Minister Mario Dragi. Water cannons were used during the clashes. At least two protesters were injured.

According to RAI, there were at least 10,000 protesters. Organizers said the number of participants was 100,000.

<img class=”alignnone size-full wp-image-40927″ src=”https://dip.org.ua/wp-content/webpc-passthru.php?src=https://dip.org.ua/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/991-ratio-italiia-protest-3.jpg&nocache=1” alt=”” width=”1200″ height=”799″ />

For several months now, Italians have been required to present a health passport when visiting cinemas, theaters, museums, exhibitions, concerts, gyms and swimming pools, visiting indoor restaurants, as well as when traveling long distances. According to the Ministry of Health, more than 80 percent of people 12 years of age and older have been vaccinated.

Italy became the first European country to suffer from a pandemic, and the number of victims in the country exceeded 130,000 people.

