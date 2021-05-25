The 17th International Exhibition of Architecture opens in Venice.

The 17th International Exhibition of Architecture opened to the public on Saturday in Venice, Italy.

This year the exhibition was attended by 61 national pavilions and the work of 112 teams and individuals from 46 countries and regions. It’s called “How are we going to live together?” And it consists of five sections: “Among different beings”, “New households”, “New communities”, “Beyond”, “Like one planet”.

The China Pavilion is one of the largest national pavilions, representing the “yuan-er, domestic yard science: from mega to micro.” Supervised by Zhang Li, Dean of the School of Architecture at Tsinghua University, he showcases the work of more than 100 Chinese artists and architects, seeking to explore the many possible forms of human coexistence inspired by this Chinese-style courtyard.

In addition, the works of 10 more Chinese architects were invited to demonstrate in the San Marino pavilion as part of a friendship agreement signed by the two countries in 2015.

The International Architectural Exhibition was held twice a year. Originally scheduled for last year, the 17th event was twice postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibition will last six months and will end on November 21.