Home ITALY

The 17th International Exhibition of Architecture opens in Venice.

The 17th International Exhibition of Architecture opened to the public on Saturday in Venice, Italy.

This year the exhibition was attended by 61 national pavilions and the work of 112 teams and individuals from 46 countries and regions. It’s called “How are we going to live together?” And it consists of five sections: “Among different beings”, “New households”, “New communities”, “Beyond”, “Like one planet”.

The China Pavilion is one of the largest national pavilions, representing the “yuan-er, domestic yard science: from mega to micro.” Supervised by Zhang Li, Dean of the School of Architecture at Tsinghua University, he showcases the work of more than 100 Chinese artists and architects, seeking to explore the many possible forms of human coexistence inspired by this Chinese-style courtyard.

  Italy has launched the first international travel web radio

In addition, the works of 10 more Chinese architects were invited to demonstrate in the San Marino pavilion as part of a friendship agreement signed by the two countries in 2015.

The International Architectural Exhibition was held twice a year. Originally scheduled for last year, the 17th event was twice postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibition will last six months and will end on November 21.

Follow us on Google News

Also read

Cable car crash in northern Italy, killing 9 people

ITALY
At least 9 people died in a cable car crash in northern Italy. The incident occurred on Sunday on a cable car connecting the village...
Read more

Italy has launched the first international travel web radio

ITALY
Italy's National Tourism Agency (ENIT) launched the first international tourism web radio last week to help re-establish Italian tourism through musical entertainment. Web radio "Visit...
Read more

Actual

The Italian town of Castiglione di Sicilia sells houses for only 1 euro

ITALY
After the pandemic, much has changed in the world, but one thing remains the same - it's houses in Italy for 1 euro. For...

Italy lifts restrictions on isolation

ITALY
After weeks of almost complete isolation, cafes, restaurants and cinemas across Italy reopened on Monday as COVID-19 cases declined across the country. Fourteen regions of...

Maldives, Bangladesh, Germany and Italy ban flights from India

BANGLADESH
Amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Maldives, Bangladesh, Italy and Germany have banned flights from India. Under the latest travel...

Italy’s tourism sector is targeted by the mafia

ITALY
The Covid-19 pandemic is having a dramatic impact on the travel industry around the world. Many tour companies struggle to cope with a crisis...
Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Last news

Diplomatic International Portal. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

MORE STORIES
Pope Tawadros II led the Mass of Good Friday at the Abbas Cathedral in Cairo

Pope Tawadros II led the Mass of Good Friday at the...

In Egypt, set a minimum price for hotel accommodation

The Olympic Torch begins its 121-day journey through Japan

The Olympic Torch begins its 121-day journey through Japan