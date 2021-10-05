HomeITALYНа итальянском острове Сицилия прошел торнадо, наводнения поразили Лигурию (Видео)
ITALY

На итальянском острове Сицилия прошел торнадо, наводнения поразили Лигурию (Видео)

Gleb Parfenenko
На итальянском острове Сицилия прошел торнадо, наводнения поразили Лигурию (Видео)

The tornado passed through Catania on the Italian island of Sicily and caused great material damage. There were no deaths. Trees and poles were felled. Damage was caused to houses and shops. There are wounded, but their exact number is not specified.

Residents are urged not to leave their homes, except in emergencies. Four flights were diverted from Catania Airport to other airports in the country.

In the Liguria region, where Genoa is located, torrential rains yesterday and today caused rivers to overflow . In one place even a small bridge collapsed.

The province of Savona received the highest rainfall in the history of the region. They caused landslides and floods. Traffic on highways and railways there was temporarily suspended.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherpandemicJoe BidenvaccineKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International