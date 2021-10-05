На итальянском острове Сицилия прошел торнадо, наводнения поразили Лигурию (Видео)

The tornado passed through Catania on the Italian island of Sicily and caused great material damage. There were no deaths. Trees and poles were felled. Damage was caused to houses and shops. There are wounded, but their exact number is not specified.

Residents are urged not to leave their homes, except in emergencies. Four flights were diverted from Catania Airport to other airports in the country.

In the Liguria region, where Genoa is located, torrential rains yesterday and today caused rivers to overflow . In one place even a small bridge collapsed.

The province of Savona received the highest rainfall in the history of the region. They caused landslides and floods. Traffic on highways and railways there was temporarily suspended.